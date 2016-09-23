Wells Fargo hires law firm to advise on executive pay - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Wells Fargo & Co's board hired law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to advise on executive compensation and potential clawbacks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Robert Mundheim, a lawyer at the firm, is advising the bank's board on whether it should claw back pay of Chief Executive John Stumpf, Chief Operating Officer Timothy Sloan and former retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2d4wi7P)
Wells Fargo has come under fire for sales abuses at the bank where employees opened as many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their authorization.
The bank had said its board will assess whether to cancel or claw back any incentive compensation paid to Tolstedt, a now-retired executive at the center of the scandal.
Wells Fargo and Mundheim declined to comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.