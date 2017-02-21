版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 02:38 BJT

Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices

Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.

Wells Fargo has been under pressure to show it is holding its management accountable after government investigations found that some of its employees opened as many as two million accounts without customers' knowledge.

The scandal led to the departure of former Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf last October.

Wells Fargo said on Tuesday the board's investigation was ongoing and was expected to be completed before the company's annual shareholder meeting in April. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐