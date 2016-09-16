Wells Fargo sued on behalf of bank and brokerage customers

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Customers sued Wells Fargo & Co on Friday, accusing the bank of fraud, negligence, invasion of privacy and other claims related to the alleged opening of sham accounts by bank employees.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Utah, seeks class action status. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by David Gregorio)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.