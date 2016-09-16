版本:
Wells Fargo sued on behalf of bank and brokerage customers

| NEW YORK, Sept 16

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Customers sued Wells Fargo & Co on Friday, accusing the bank of fraud, negligence, invasion of privacy and other claims related to the alleged opening of sham accounts by bank employees.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Utah, seeks class action status. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by David Gregorio)

