Former employees file class action against Wells Fargo

Sept 24 Two former Wells Fargo & Co
employees have filed a class action in California seeking $2.6
billion or more for workers who tried to meet aggressive sales
quotas without engaging in fraud and were later demoted, forced
to resign or fired.
The lawsuit on behalf of people who worked for Wells Fargo
in California over the past 10 years, including current
employees, focuses on those who followed the rules and were
penalized for not meeting sales quotas.
"Wells Fargo fired or demoted employees who failed to meet
unrealistic quotas while at the same time providing promotions
to employees who met these quotas by opening fraudulent
accounts," the lawsuit filed on Thursday in California Superior
Court in Los Angeles County said.
Wells Fargo has fired some 5,300 employees for opening as
many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their
authorization. On Sept. 8, a federal regulator and Los Angeles
prosecutor announced a $190 million settlement with Wells.
The revelations are a severe hit to Wells Fargo's
reputation. During the financial crisis, the bank trumpeted
being a conservative bank in contrast with its rivals.
A Wells Fargo spokesman on Saturday declined to comment on
the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses Wells Fargo of wrongful termination,
unlawful business practices and failure to pay wages, overtime,
and penalties under California law.
Former employees Alexander Polonsky and Brian Zaghi allege
Wells Fargo managers pressed workers to meet quotas of 10
accounts per day, required progress reports several times daily
and reprimanded workers who fell short.
Polonsky and Zaghi filed applications matching customer
requests and were counseled, demoted and later terminated, the
lawsuit said.
While executives at the top benefited from the activity, the
blame landed on thousands of $12-per-hour employees who tried to
meet the quotas and were often required to work off the clock to
do so, the lawsuit said.
Employees with a conscience who tried to meet quotas without
engaging in fraud were the biggest victims, losing wages,
benefits and suffering anxiety, humiliation and embarrassment,
the lawsuit said.
Wells Fargo was aware many accounts were illegally opened,
unwanted, carried a zero balance, or were simply a result of
unethical business practices, the lawsuit said.
"Wells Fargo knew that their unreasonable quotas were
driving these unethical behaviors that were used to fraudulently
increase their stock price and benefit the CEO at the expense of
the low level employees," the lawsuit said.
