Wells Fargo hit with class action lawsuit over sales practices

Sept 26 A shareholder class action lawsuit was
filed against Wells Fargo & Co on Monday that alleged
the firm misled investors about its financial performance and
the success of its sales practices.
Wells Fargo, the United States' third-largest bank by
assets, agreed to pay $190 million earlier this month to settle
regulatory charges that some of its employees opened as many as
2 million accounts without customers' knowledge, in order to
meet sales targets.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announced the lawsuit and
is seeking class action status on behalf of buyers of the
company's shares between Feb. 26, 2014 and Sept. 15, 2016.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of
Northern California, comes nearly a week after Wells Fargo chief
executive John Stumpf faced U.S. Senate lawmakers about his
oversight at the bank.
It also singled out Stumpf and Carrie Tolstedt, the
now-retired executive at the center of the scandal, for selling
more than $31 million of their stock in Wells Fargo at
"artificially inflated" prices.
Wells Fargo has said its board will assess whether to cancel
or claw back any incentive compensation paid to
Tolstedt.
The complaint also criticizes the firm's cross-selling
strategy, saying it failed to disclose material facts about its
practices that were aimed at fulfilling sales quotas.
Wells Fargo has long been the envy of the banking industry
for its ability to sell multiple products to the same customer.
The San Francisco-based bank has said it has fired 5,300
people over the matter and would eliminate sales goals in its
retail banking on Jan. 1, 2017.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on the matter.
Up to Monday's close, shares of the company have fallen more
than 10 percent since Sept. 8 when it reached a settlement with
regulators, wiping off more than $25 billion of market
capitalization.
