Wells Fargo board faces peculiar problem after lukewarm shareholder vote

| BOSTON/PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 25
Fargo & Co's directors face an unusual and difficult
task after shareholders rebuffed most of them: reformulating the
board in a way that satisfies investors without causing more
chaos.
Chairman Stephen Sanger said no directors will step down
immediately, even after a dozen fell short of a traditional
threshold of shareholder confidence at the bank's dramatic
annual meeting on Tuesday. But sources said some directors
nearing a mandatory retirement age may speed up plans to leave,
as the board begins a gradual turnover.
The results were uniformly described as devastating: only
three directors received solid support and four, including
Sanger, squeaked by with just 53 to 57 percent of votes cast,
according to the bank's preliminary tally.
Some investors who voted against directors told Reuters
their intention was not to get them ousted immediately, but to
signal dissatisfaction with the bank's response to a scandal
involving thousands of employees creating as many as 2.1 million
unauthorized customer accounts.
Even so, several shareholder elections experts called the
vote tally unprecedented, especially at a company the size of
Wells Fargo, and predicted it would spur change.
"These numbers are more than not good, they're reflective of
an overwhelming rejection of the directors," said Columbia Law
School professor Robert Jackson, who studies corporate
governance.
Jackson expects at least a few directors step down in a
month or two, much like two directors left JPMorgan Chase & Co
after winning narrow majorities in 2013. He expects
Sanger to be replaced by a colleague who garnered more support.
"When 44 percent of investors don't like your work, then the
question of whether he will step down isn't 'if' but 'when,'"
Jackson said.
There are not many examples that compare to Wells Fargo's
situation.
After the 2008 financial crisis, the boards of Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc were refashioned
under the eye of federal regulators who wanted more directors
with banking experience. But those changes came with checks and
balances from the U.S. government.
Typically, the board's governance and nominating committee
would handle director changes. But only one director on that
committee received a vote of high confidence, potentially
putting members in the awkward position of picking their own
replacements.
Six of Wells Fargo's directors will reach a mandatory
retirement age in the next four years, including Sanger, who
turns 72 next year. A person familiar with board discussions
said some of those retirements are likely to happen sooner.
The three directors in good stead with shareholders all
joined the board in recent months, indicating investors may
welcome new additions with the right expertise.
Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended
shareholders vote against the dozen who received tepid support.
Kevin McManus, vice president at Egan-Jones Proxy Services,
said directors should not be caught off guard by the outcome of
Tuesday's vote.
"They might not be able to leave at once," he said, but
"hopefully they've already planned for this possibility."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Dan Freed in Ponte
Vedra Beach, Florida; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Meredith Mazzilli)