UPDATE 5-Wells Fargo board gets black eye in shareholder vote

(Adds comment, details on mandatory retirement age)
By Dan Freed and Ross Kerber
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla./BOSTON, April 25 Wells
Fargo & Co shareholders showed displeasure with the
scandal-hit bank's board on Tuesday, offering scant support for
a dozen directors, including Chairman Stephen Sanger, in a vote
capping a contentious annual meeting.
Only three directors received more than 90 percent support
from voting shareholders, a benchmark cited by Sanger as what
would be the outcome of a normal vote. He received just 56
percent approval.
"Wells Fargo stockholders today have sent the entire Board a
clear message of dissatisfaction," Sanger said in a statement.
"Let me assure you that the Board has heard that message, and we
recognize there is still a great deal of work to do to rebuild
the trust of stockholders, customers and employees."
The meeting, which ran nearly three hours, was repeatedly
interrupted by angry shareholders seeking answers about how and
why thousands of bank employees were able to open 2.1 million
fake accounts in customers' names without their permission.
There was a brief recess after one shareholder made what
Sanger called a "physical approach" toward a board member and
was removed.
"You're saying we're out of order. Wells Fargo has been out
of order for years!" said Bruce Marks, chief executive of
Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, before being
ejected.
Others were escorted out after ignoring pleas to simmer down
from Sanger and Chief Executive Tim Sloan.
The directors who received weak support had faced negative
recommendations from influential proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS), which argued they failed in their
oversight duties.
Two directors, Federico Peña and Enrique Hernandez, received
even less support than Sanger, at 54 percent and 53 percent,
respectively. They chair board committees related to risk,
finance or corporate responsibility. All but three directors
received support of 80 percent or less.
The other three received 99 percent approval, and were
recent additions: Sloan, who was named CEO in October after the
scandal erupted, as well as Ronald Sargent and Karen Peetz, who
were newly elected to the board this year.
At most S&P 500 companies, director support averages around
95 percent of votes cast, according to pay consulting firm
Semler Brossy.
Six Wells Fargo directors will reach a mandatory retirement
age of 72 in the coming years and are expected to leave when
they do, Sanger said. He will hit that mark next year, but would
not say when he planned to retire.
The bank's guidelines require that directors offer to resign
if they fail to receive a majority of votes cast. But in
practice, directors who receive less than 80 percent support
should consider exiting the board, said Charles Elson, a
University of Delaware expert on corporate governance.
"It's a really strong signal from shareholders, and I think
they need to immediately consider refreshing that board," he
said of Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo's board and management had said the steps taken
to fix problems and punish employees responsible for abuses show
there is now strong oversight, and that directors nominated
deserved to be elected. But the public firestorm that hammered
its shares last year and led to the resignation of then-Chairman
and Chief Executive John Stumpf was not forgotten.
Sloan and Sanger reiterated those comments and apologized
repeatedly to shareholders, customers and employees at the
meeting on Tuesday.
"We are deeply sorry for letting you, our shareholders, down
and letting down our customers, our team members and the
communities that we do business in," said Sloan. "You expect and
deserve much more from us."
Sanger tried to show patience as he was frequently
interrupted, but struggled at times as speakers ignored his
requests to follow the usual order of proceedings. "When I say
I'm sorry ... I think that speaks for all of the board," he said
at one point.
After investors had time to speak, Sloan and Sanger opened
the floor to a general audience Q&A. Two borrowers gave
emotional recountings of their ordeal with Wells Fargo's
mortgage operation, both breaking into tears. Management
apologized and promised to personally look into their issues.
It was not clear how or whether the board will refashion
itself in response to the vote.
Although shareholders sent a clear signal of
dissatisfaction, some said it would not be wise to wipe out a
nearly full slate of directors at once.
"We do want a core of directors left able to reconstitute
the board," said Anne Simpson, investment director of
sustainability at Calpers, which opposed nine directors. "Simply
declaring 'off with their heads' is not reasonable."
