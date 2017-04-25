Wells Fargo pauses annual meeting due to unruly shareholder

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
NEW YORK, April 25 Wells Fargo & Co's management ejected an unruly shareholder from the bank's contentious annual meeting on Tuesday after an extended period of argument and what the chairman characterized as a "physical approach" to a director.
Multiple shareholders stood and yelled at the board of directors and Chief Executive Tim Sloan. The shareholders were angry about the bank's creation of as many as 2.1 million phony accounts in customers' names.
"You're saying we're out of order. Wells Fargo has been out of order for years!" the ejected shareholder said. Sloan and Chairman Stephen Sanger repeatedly asked him to sit down because he was out of order, and then called a recess, only to have other shareholders stand and yell. (Reporting by Dan Freed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.