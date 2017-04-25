版本:
All Wells Fargo director nominees elected, some with scant support

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 25 Wells Fargo & Co shareholders approved all 15 directors nominated to the bank's board on Tuesday, capping a contentious annual meeting with several directors at risk of facing a no-confidence vote.

Support ranged from 53 to 99 percent of votes cast, a board representative said, indicating that while all of the directors technically received majority votes, at least some have too little support to remain on the board with confidence. At most S&P 500 companies, director support averages around 95 percent of votes cast, according to pay consulting firm Semler Brossy. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
