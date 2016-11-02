UPDATE 1-SEC probes Wells Fargo over sales-practice disclosures- WSJ

(Adds Wells Fargo response, background)
Nov 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) is probing whether Wells Fargo & Co violated rules
around investor disclosures and other matters relating to its
recent sales tactics scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Wednesday.
The SEC sent requests to Wells Fargo for documents in recent
weeks, following senators' calls in late September for the SEC
to investigate whether the San Francisco-based lender misled
investors while allegedly engaged in illegal sales practices,
the newspaper said, citing a source. (on.wsj.com/2fwQmGc)
Wells Fargo veteran chairman and chief executive officer,
John Stumpf, abruptly departed last month bowing to pressure
over the bank's sales tactics that have damaged its reputation
and put Wall Street under renewed scrutiny.
The misconduct, carried out by low-level branch staff to
meet internal sales targets, shattered the bank's folksy image
and a raft of federal and state investigations followed.
The company in September, agreed to pay $190 million in
penalties and customer payouts to settle the case involving the
creation of credit, savings and other accounts without
customers' knowledge. About $5 million will directly go to
customers, many of whom might have paid a small fee on the
unwanted accounts.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment. Wells Fargo
also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)