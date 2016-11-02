SEC probing Wells Fargo regarding sales-practice disclosures- WSJ

Nov 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) is probing to see if Wells Fargo & Co violated
rules around investor disclosures and other matters relating to
its recent sales tactics scandal, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The SEC sent requests to Wells Fargo for documents in recent
weeks, following senators' calls, the newspaper said citing
sources. (on.wsj.com/2fwQmGc)
Wells Fargo veteran chairman and chief executive officer,
John Stumpf, abruptly departed last month bowing to pressure
over the bank's sales tactics that have damaged its reputation
and put Wall Street under renewed scrutiny.
The misconduct, carried out by low-level branch staff to
meet internal sales targets, shattered the bank's folksy image
and a raft of federal and state investigations followed.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment. Wells Fargo was
not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)