版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 20:18 BJT

Wells Fargo expands settlement to include more customer accounts

April 21 Wells Fargo & Co said it would expand its class action settlement related to the lender's retail sales practices to include customer accounts as early as May 2002.

The lender said it would add $32 million to the previous agreement for a total settlement of $142 million.

"The expansion of this agreement is another important step to make things right for our customers," said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo's Chief Executive Officer.

Wells Fargo has been working to win back customer confidence following a sales scandal at its retail banking business and has paid a $185 million fine to the U.S. government.

The settlement, announced in September, hammered the bank's share price and led to the resignation of then-Chief Executive John Stumpf.

The San Francisco-based lender has since then launched internal probes, fired more than 5,000 employees, apologized to customers, changed compensation plans and scrapped sales targets to win back customer confidence. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐