公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五

MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors names head of digital, automated investing

June 8 Wells Fargo Advisors named Eddie Queen as head of digital and automated investing.

Queen, who most recently served as director of digital investing and head of strategy for Wells Fargo Advisors, will report to David Kowach, president and head of the firm.

Queen will oversee the launch of the firm's digital investing offering, 'Intuitive Investor', later this year which is aimed at new and emerging investors. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
