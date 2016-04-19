ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires new asset management chief

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Wells Fargo & Co hired Kristi Mitchem to run its asset management unit, overseeing a business that oversees $480 billion in client assets.
Mitchem, who will start on June 1, joins from State Street Corp. She will replace Mike Niedermayer, who retired in March, and report to David Carroll, head of the Wealth and Investment Management unit, the bank said in a news release on Tuesday.
A bank spokesman said Mitchem and Carroll were not available for comment. A call to a spokeswoman for State Street was not returned.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.