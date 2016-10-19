Ecuador bank's suit against Wells Fargo over cyber heist can go forward -ruling

Oct 18 A lawsuit by an Ecuadorean bank alleging
that Wells Fargo & Co is liable for authorizing the
transfer of $12 million stolen in a 2015 cyber heist can go
forward, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in
Manhattan was in response to Wells Fargo's motion to dismiss the
lawsuit by Banco del Austro, which sought to hold the U.S. bank
responsible for failing to halt the transfers made via the SWIFT
network.
The 2016 lawsuit took on new importance in the wake of this
year's heist at the Bangladesh central bank, in which cyber
thieves used the SWIFT global messaging system to swipe $81
million from an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
In addition to highlighting potential security risks
inherent to such interbank transfers, Banco del Austro's lawsuit
was also seen by legal experts as a key test of whether a
so-called correspondent bank - in this case Wells Fargo - could
be held liable for authorizing authenticated SWIFT transfer
messages.
In Tuesday's ruling Kaplan threw out breach of contract and
negligence claims against Wells Fargo but denied the U.S. bank's
bid to dismiss alleged violations of the New York Uniform
Commercial Code, which governs whether fund transfer security
procedures are "commercially reasonable."
Kaplan said the court could not "rule as a matter of law
that use of the SWIFT system, with nothing more, constituted a
commercially reasonable security procedure in the context of
this particular customer-bank relationship."
Wells Fargo, which has previously maintained that it
properly processed the wire instructions via authenticated SWIFT
messages, could not be immediately reached for comment on
Tuesday's ruling.
Banco del Austro could also not be reached for comment.
The $12 million was stolen in January 2015 when unidentified
hackers secured a Banco del Austro employee's SWIFT logon
credentials, Wells Fargo said in a February court filing.
Court filings and judicial rulings show that the cyber
thieves routed most of the stolen funds through 23 companies
registered in Hong Kong, some of them with no apparent business
activity, Reuters reported in May.
Banco del Austro submitted criminal reports to police in
both Hong Kong and Ecuador about the transfers, according to
Hong Kong court filings. It is not clear if any progress has
been made by the authorities in finding the stolen funds.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bill Rigby)