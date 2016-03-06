Wells Fargo searching for rainmaker in bid to boost dealmaking franchise

| March 6
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co, in a bid to
boost its dealmaking franchise, is hunting for a new head of
mergers and acquisitions, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The bank's existing head of mergers, John Laughlin, has
moved to a vice chairman role, a spokeswoman said.
Wells is looking for a senior dealmaker who can help the
bank win roles on high-profile transactions in which it has not
historically been a part, the sources said.
Wells, based in San Francisco, has its East Coast
headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is where
Laughlin has been based and where many of its bankers sit -
rather than in New York, the hub of Wall Street banking.
"John Laughlin's appointment to vice chairman recognizes the
key role he played in leading a fivefold increase in our M&A
business," said Rob Engel, head of investment banking and
capital markets at Wells Fargo.
Wells has seen its stock price and return on equity rewarded
for focusing on wealth management and Main Street lending, and
this latest move reflects a desire to build out its investment
banking franchise.
Although the bank is consistently ranked as one of the top
lenders to corporate America, it has lagged in traditional
investment banking areas like financial advisory and capital
markets.
The bank posted about $2 billion in U.S. investment banking
fees in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data, ranking it
eighth among peers. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America
Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc generated fees
nearly double that of Wells.
Wells captured a 4.7 percent share of U.S investment banking
fees, and has climbed less than 1 percent since 2008, when it
acquired Wachovia to build up its banking business.
The bank did not crack the Top 20 for advising on announced
U.S. mergers and acquisitions last year.
Rival bank executives are convinced Wells may soon make
further inroads into investment banking.
"Wells Fargo is very actively, very aggressively, and very
successfully building its U.S. investment bank," JPMorgan Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg in March. Dimon
said that for Wells to remain competitive, it will need to
expand overseas, which may require buying another bank.
Wells, however, has tended to downplay its investment
banking ambitions, describing it as one more way to serve
corporate customers.
The more modest view has won favor with investors, who have
rewarded Wells with a higher price-to-book value than banks such
as JPMorgan. Wells trades at 1.48 times book value, compared
with JPMorgan's 1.03 times book.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Additional reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)