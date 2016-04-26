Wells Fargo investors approve board and pay for top executives

April 26 Wells Fargo & Co shareholders
approved all 15 nominees to the bank's board and the pay for the
company's top executives in a non-binding vote at its annual
general meeting on Tuesday.
Investors voted against two shareholder proposals - one that
called for an independent chairman and one that required Wells
Fargo to provide a report on its lobbying activities.
Wells Fargo's board had recommended shareholders vote
against the proposals.
Only 17 percent of the vote was in favor of the company
requiring an independent chairman. The proposal has failed for
11 years now going back to 2006, according to Proxy Monitor.
John Stumpf is Wells Fargo's chairman and chief executive.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
had recommended investors approve all the board nominees and
oppose the two shareholder proposals.
Glass, Lewis & Co, another proxy adviser, had also
recommended investors vote in favor of all board nominees, but
urged Wells Fargo shareholders to install an independent
chairman.
Shareholders also ratified KPMG as Wells Fargo's independent
auditor.
The meeting, held in Scottsdale, Arizona lasted just over
half an hour.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York and Richa Naidu and Nikhil
Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)