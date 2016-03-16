版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:36 BJT

Wells Fargo CEO's pay unchanged at $19.3 mln

March 16 Wells Fargo & Co Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf's 2015 compensation was unchanged from a year earlier.

Stumpf earned about $19.3 million in 2015, according to the compensation approved by Wells Fargo's board. (1.usa.gov/1Lr8DP9) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐