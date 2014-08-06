版本:
Wells Fargo lifts estimate of possible unreserved legal costs

Aug 6 Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that its legal costs could exceed its litigation reserves by $1.2 billion as of the end of June.

The estimate was up from $911 million at the end of March and was disclosed in a quarterly filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
