2 天前
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 早上7点21分 / 2 天前

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

Wells Fargo said it would focus on areas of its business that are essential for growth.

The Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services (WFSS) business will add to its earnings in the first full year of ownership, Equiniti, a share registration and investor services company, said on Wednesday.

WFSS provides shareowner services including stock transfer agent, corporate action, and investment plan services to more than 1,200 companies across the United States.

Greenhill & Co International LLP was Equinity's lead financial adviser, with Citigroup Global Markets Ltd as joint adviser.

Wells Fargo Securities was financial adviser to Wells Fargo, with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, & Katz serving as legal counsel. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

