Wells Fargo to pay homeowners $3.45 mln over mailing error

Aug 25 A Wells Fargo & Co mortgage unit
will pay $3.45 million to some customers because of a processing
error that delayed the mailing of letters to almost 8,000
homeowners in bankruptcy and shortened their notice period about
changes to monthly mortgage payment amounts, according to a
court document.
The unit, called Wells Fargo Bank NA, agreed on the sum in a
pact with the Department of Justice's U.S. Trustee Program,
which oversees the country's bankruptcy system, according to a
letter from the bank filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Greenbelt, Maryland.
Wells Fargo agreed to fix the mailing error and give credits
and refunds worth $3.45 million to affected homeowners.
Inquiries by an independent compliance monitor hired by the
bank as part of an $81.6 million settlement with the Justice
Department last year uncovered the problem, said Cliff White,
director of the U.S. Trustee Program's executive office, in a
statement.
In that agreement last year, Wells Fargo settled claims that
it denied thousands of homeowners a chance to challenge mortgage
payment increases imposed during their bankruptcy proceedings.
The latest $3.45 million deal reached with Wells Fargo
supplements that settlement, the U.S. Trustee Program said. The
bank also has agreed to expanded compliance monitoring.
A Wells Fargo spokesman said it self-reported the mailing
delay to the U.S. Trustee Program upon learning of the problem
and that it is providing timely delivery of documents.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)