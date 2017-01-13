版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 01:45 BJT

Head of fraud ring targeting Wells Fargo accounts gets 7-yr sentence

By Karen Freifeld
    NEW YORK, Jan 13 A California man behind an
identity theft ring that stole more than half a million dollars
from Wells Fargo Bank customers was sentenced on
Thursday to over seven years in prison, U.S. prosecutors said.
    Ronald Charles Reed, 70, of Inglewood, recruited Wells Fargo
employees to obtain customers' personal data, including
birthdates, account and social security numbers, the U.S.
Attorney's office for the Central District of California said in
a statement.
    Reed gave the information to people who impersonated
customers at Wells Fargo branches in California and other
states, and made cash withdrawals of $580,332 from 75 accounts. 
    Reed, whose criminal history includes a conviction over
counterfeit credit cards, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and
identity theft in the Wells Fargo case in March, prosecutors
said. He was also ordered to pay restitution.
    "Innocent victims of identity theft deserve the protection
of the criminal justice system, and this sentence attempts to
achieve that goal," U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said in the
statement.
    The former bank employees also pleaded guilty and await
sentencing. Authorities are seeking the identity of the runners
who impersonated account holders, the statement said.
    In September, Wells Fargo paid $185 million to settle with
California prosecutors and regulators over pushing customers
into costly accounts they did not need or request. 
    The bank said at the time it had fired 5,300 employees over
the past five years for "inappropriate sales conduct." 

 (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐