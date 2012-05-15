ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo adds advisers with $1 bln in assets

May 15 Wells Fargo & Co expanded its
brokerage base, recently adding six advisers who managed more
than $1 billion in client assets at their previous firms.
The advisers, based in California, Florida and Nebraska,
joined Wells Fargo in late April and early May in the company's
independent brokerage division and employee wealth brokerage
unit. Since April 1, Wells Fargo has added at least 18 advisers
who managed nearly $2 billion in client assets at their previous
firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.
Among the new hires, Nebraska-based adviser Andrew Arkfeld
joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the company's
independent brokerage division, from St. Louis-based Edward
Jones. He managed $108 million in client assets at the firm.
Arkfeld, a 16-year industry veteran who runs his practice
out of Omaha, generated $1 million in revenue last year.
Also moving to Wells' independent brokerage division,
adviser Thomas McDonald joined the company in Sarasota, Florida,
where he linked up with the independent practice Capstan
Financial Consulting Group.
McDonald, a 24-year industry veteran, joined Wells from
Fifth Third Securities, a unit of Fifth Third Bank,
where he managed $99 million in client assets.
On the employee wealth brokerage side, Wells added adviser
Victor Rodriguez in Beverly Hills, California. Rodriguez joined
Wells from City National Securities, a unit of City National
Bank, where he managed $350 million in client assets.
He generated $916,000 in revenue last year.
Rodriguez, who has worked in the wealth management industry
for the past 16 years, now reports to regional brokerage manager
David Zimmerman.
Also on the move, adviser Bryce Bordwell joined Wells in
Newport Beach, California, where he was previously with
Citigroup and managed $100 million in client assets.
Bordwell now reports to regional brokerage manager Michael
Villanueva.
Wells also hired a veteran team of advisers from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch in California. Richard Edwards
and Scott Bell joined Wells after more than two decades each at
Merrill.
The advisers, based in Fresno, managed $400 million in
client assets at the firm and generated $1.8 million in revenue
last year. They report to regional brokerage manager Mark
Webster.
Wells Fargo Advisors, owned by the San Francisco-based bank,
is the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets after
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. Wells had more
than 15,000 advisers with roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets
as of the end of December.