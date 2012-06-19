ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo lands veteran Merrill Lynch broker team

| June 19
June 19 Wells Fargo & Co bolstered its
independent broker force in Florida, landing a team of veteran
Merrill Lynch advisers who managed $493 million in client assets
at their old firm.
Advisers Michael Landsberg, Lewis Bennett and Anthony
Dubbaneh joined Wells on Friday from Merrill Lynch, the
brokerage unit owned by Bank of America. The advisers
generated a combined $4.2 million in annual revenue production
last year.
Landsberg, who had been at Merrill for nearly two decades,
said he decided to make the move - the first in his advising
career - in part because he wanted to have greater flexibility
in choosing securities for his clients.
"That is really valuable given the current investment
climate," he said in an interview on Tuesday, noting that the
bulk of his client base is made up of retirees and physicians.
"More customization is what clients crave."
Landsberg said at his new firm, he is able to buy securities
he previously had in 2008 which had lost access to after Bank of
America's acquired Merrill.
The advisers are the latest in a string of big broker teams
joining Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the
company's broker-dealer division catering to independent
advisers who also function as business owners.
Landsberg, a Barron's Top 1000 adviser for the past three
years, said he has seen many top brokers move into the
independent and regional space in the past year. The team's
newly formed independent firm, the Landsberg Bennett Private
Wealth Management Group, is based in Punta Gorda, Florida.
"Our goal is to probably be more like a family office, where
everyone is on the same side of the table," Landsberg said.
Wells said in April that its independent brokerage unit
increased its client assets under management 18 percent to $52.7
billion in 2011, after adding 70 independent practices and 152
financial advisers last year.
The company in June also added teams to FiNet in California
and Connecticut that managed more than $400 million in combined
client assets.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the
third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets after Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.
The brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than
15,000 advisers with roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets
among its brokerage subsidiaries. Wells made a raft of big
broker hires in May alone, adding advisers from rival brokerages
who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their
previous firms, as tracked by Reuters.