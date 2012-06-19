ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires from Merrill Lynch, UBS

June 19 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it expanded the company's brokerage division in June with two new adviser hires from rival firms Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS .

The two advisers, who joined in California and Idaho, each managed $178 million in client assets at their old firms.

With these additions, Wells has now added at least 14 advisers in June alone, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed more than $1.7 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

In California, adviser Salim Kimiagar, who managed $178 million in client assets, moved to Wells Fargo's private client group from Merrill Lynch. Kimiagar, a more than two decade industry veteran, joined Wells' Woodland Hills office on June 6.

In Idaho, adviser Bruce Davidson joined Wells' Boise office from UBS, where he also managed $178 million in client assets and had been for roughly the past six years. He generated $1.1 million in annual revenue production last year and moved to Wells on June 4.

Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has more than 15,000 advisers who manage roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets among its broker-dealer subsidiaries.

The brokerage business, which has an independent division and banking channel in addition to its private client group, is the third largest in the United States, after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.