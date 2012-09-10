Wells' ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing names director of investments

Sept 10 Wells Fargo & Co has named
former Fortigent Chief Investment Officer Nathan Sonnenberg as a
new director of investments for its ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing
business.
Sonnenberg, a more than 15-year industry veteran, joined
Wells in the Washington, D.C. area, where he will be based as a
portfolio manager and head of investment management in the
region.
"D.C. has such an interesting dynamic of wealth that is
being created or exists in so many different veins," Sonnenberg
said on Monday, referring to sectors ranging from biotechnology
to the real estate market.
Sonnenberg previously chaired the investment committee at
Fortigent, a Rockville, Maryland-based wealth management firm
that LPL Financial acquired earlier this year. Prior to
that, he was managing director of equity investments at Lydian
Wealth Management and a senior analyst with CMS Financial
Services.
Sonnenberg joined Abbot Downing, the newly branded
ultra-high-net-worth wealth management unit Wells launched in
April after combining its family wealth unit and Lowry Hill
boutique subsidiary.
The unit, a part of Wells' Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement
group, caters to individuals and families with $50 million or
more in investable assets and has a total $30.5 billion in
client assets under management.
"The biggest challenge is really just making sure that
clients' expectations are in line with the market that we're
living through," Sonnenberg said.
Sonnenberg joins the Abbot Downing team in the Mid-Atlantic
region, which includes Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.,
in addition to North Carolina and South Carolina. He is based
out of McLean, Virginia, along with client management director
Dawn Dale.