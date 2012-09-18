ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires from Morgan Stanley, UBS, Chase

| Sept 18
Sept 18 Wells Fargo & Co has bolstered
its independent broker force with the addition of three veteran
adviser teams from rival firms Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, UBS
Wealth Management Americas and Chase Bank.
The new additions, who joined in California and Utah,
managed about $673 million in client assets at their previous
firms. They joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or
"FiNet," the company's broker-dealer division catering to
independent advisers who also function as business owners.
"My partner and I were trying to determine where we wanted
to go within the next 10 years or so," said Alan Larsen, a
California-based former UBS adviser.
Larsen said he decided to go independent to form a
succession plan for his business.
"The more we looked at it, the more it was a choice of
having a long-term contract or having the ability to pass the
business onto some partners in the future," he said. "There are
consultants that FiNet has to help us value the business."
Larsen moved to Wells in August with fellow former UBS
adviser John Rodgers. The two came from UBS Wealth Management
Americas, the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank
, where they had been for roughly a decade each.
The advisers, both three-decade industry veterans, were
joined by younger advisers Lance MacKall and Rick Yanez, who
came from Chase Investment Services Corp, an affiliate of
JPMorgan Chase Bank.
The team of four, which managed a combined $229 million in
client assets at their old firms, together formed Foundation
Wealth Management, an independent firm based in Bakersfield.
MacKall and Yanez will eventually inherit the business once
Larsen and Rodgers retire.
WELLS ADDS MORGAN STANLEY TEAMS
In Salt Lake City, Utah, advisers Mike Hopkins, Richard
Romano and Brian Collard joined Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney. Hopkins, a three-decade industry veteran, was a legacy
Morgan Stanley adviser, along with Romano and Collard.
The three advisers joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after
the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009. They managed nearly $295 million in client
assets at the firm.
Also on the move in Salt Lake City, advisers Bret Yeargin
and Tyler Lamprecht of Shoreline Wealth Management joined Wells
from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. The two advisers, both legacy
Morgan Stanley, managed $150 million in client assets at the
firm.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the
third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, after Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.
The brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than
15,000 advisers with $1.2 trillion in client assets among its
brokerage subsidiaries. Roughly $55.5 billion of those assets
came from its independent unit, which now has more than 1,100
owners and advisers in more than 540 practices.