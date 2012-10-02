ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley duo goes independent with Wells Fargo

Oct 2 After 15 years in the brokerage industry
and two company mergers later, Maryland-based advisers Brian
Luts and David Greenleigh decided it was time to take their book
of business independent.
The two advisers, who started at the same Prudential
Securities office in Washington, D.C. in 1997, moved to Wells
Fargo & Co's independent broker-dealer on Tuesday. They
were most recently advisers with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
where they managed $250 million in client assets and generated
$1.5 million in annual revenue last year.
Luts and Greenleigh moved to Citigroup's Smith Barney
in 2004 after their old firm, Prudential Securities, was bought
by Wachovia. Only five years later, Smith Barney was rolled into
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business.
"We started seeing the writing on the wall very similarly
with when Wachovia bought Prudential," Luts said, referring to
technology and cultural changes at his old firm following the
merger.
Those changes were enough to prompt the adviser team to look
for an alternative home for their clients' assets. They chose
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the
company's broker-dealer division catering to independent
advisers who also function as business owners.
"There's this whole world of other tasks that we as retail
brokers never experienced or knew we had to do - things we
always left up to the bigger firm," said Luts, noting that was
part of their decision to join FiNet.
While not all client assets are guaranteed to move with a
broker, the majority of a veteran adviser's book will.
Brokers with two or more decades of experience who decamp
for a rival often bring up to 85 percent of client assets they
manage with them -- up to 95 percent when they go independent,
according to recruiters.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the
third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, after Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than
15,000 advisers with $1.2 trillion in client assets among its
brokerage subsidiaries. Roughly $55.5 billion of those assets
came from its independent unit, which now has more than 1,100
owners and advisers in more than 540 practices.