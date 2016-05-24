Wells Fargo lowers targets for returns on equity, assets

May 24 Wells Fargo & Co lowered two key
companywide financial targets on Tuesday, citing low interest
rates, higher credit and compliance costs and increased
regulatory capital requirements.
The San Francisco-based lender is now targeting a return on
assets of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent this year, down from the
1.3-1.6 percent it detailed in 2014. Its full-year
return-on-equity target is now 11 percent to 14 percent, down
from 12 percent to 15 percent.
Wells Fargo detailed the new targets in a presentation on
its website for its annual investor day meeting.
