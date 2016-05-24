UPDATE 3-Wells Fargo lowers financial targets, cuts energy loan exposure

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Dan Freed
May 24 Wells Fargo & Co lowered two key
financial targets on Tuesday and said it was sharply cutting
exposure to troubled energy loans, signaling that tough times
for bank profits may continue through the rest of the year.
Low interest rates, higher capital requirements and
increasing credit costs are weighing on Wells Fargo's results,
prodding the San Francisco-based lender to reduce its targets
for returns on assets and on shareholder equity.
In a presentation pegged to its biennial investor day event,
Wells said it was targeting a return on assets of 1.1 percent to
1.4 percent this year, down from the 1.3 to 1.6 percent it
detailed at its investor day in 2014. The bank's full-year
return-on-equity target was now 11 percent to 14 percent, down
from 12 percent to 15 percent.
Analysts said they were expecting the news, given the
difficulties banks face in terms of interest rates, markets and
regulations.
"We don't view Wells Fargo's cuts to its target as
surprising," Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden said in a
note.
Since Wells Fargo's 2014 guidance, it has taken steps to
prepare for lower interest rates for a longer period of time. As
a result, the bank said it would benefit less if interest rates
suddenly jolt upward. Federal Reserve officials recently
signaled that the U.S. central bank could be on track to raise
interest rates in June or July.
Wells said it now expected its net interest margin would
rise 5 to 15 basis points if the yield curve shifted upward by
100 basis points. Its prior expectation was for a net interest
margin benefit of 10 to 30 basis points from such a move. A
basis point is one hundredth of 1 percent.
Energy loans have been a sore spot for banks in recent
quarters due to the long-running oil price rout that put many
borrowers in dire financial straits. Wells Fargo was
particularly aggressive in lending to energy companies when the
sector was booming, and it was now taking steps to reduce its
exposure.
Wells Fargo's finance chief, John Shrewsberry, said the bank
was more than halfway through a reassessment of loans to energy
companies involved in exploration and production, and has cut
credit lines for 68 percent of those it has reviewed.
In its presentation, Wells said it expected "continued
stress" in its book of oil and gas loans throughout 2016.
"More credit losses will be realized and there is the
potential for additional reserve builds," the bank added.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)