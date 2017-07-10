FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Wells Fargo CEO 'pleased' with preliminary approval of $142 mln class-action settlement
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 凌晨12点32分 / 2 天前

Wells Fargo CEO 'pleased' with preliminary approval of $142 mln class-action settlement

1 分钟阅读

July 9 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co president and chief executive Tim Sloan said the company is pleased a California judge has given preliminary approval to a $142 million settlement between Wells Fargo and a group of plaintiffs over its creation of false accounts.

The bank said it is preparing to issue notices that will provide information about the process for customers affected by the fraudulent account creation scheme to make claims.

“We are pleased that the court found the settlement to be fair, reasonable and adequate," Sloan said in a statement. "This preliminary approval is a major milestone in our efforts to make things right for our customers.”

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below