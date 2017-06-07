U.S. Justice Department opposes Wells Fargo on whistle-blower suit

June 6 The U.S. Justice Department filed a
friend-of-the-court brief on Tuesday in a lawsuit brought
against Wells Fargo & Co by two former employees, who
were fired after they reported misdemeanors they had noticed to
their supervisors.
The DOJ's filing concluded that the appellate court, which
had earlier dismissed the case, should revisit and modify its
analysis.
The plaintiffs, Paul Bishop and Robert Kraus, had said the
Wall Street bank had requested Federal Reserve loans on various
occasions when it was in violation of certain banking
regulations, in a complaint filed in 2011.
The suit, which was filed under the False Claims Act, is
designed to encourage people to bring to light evidence of fraud
against the government.
"We continue to believe these claims are without merit, as
the previous court decisions have confirmed," a Wells Fargo
spokeswoman said in an email statement.
"We look forward to the opportunity to again present legal
arguments to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals," she added.
The filing follows a Supreme Court ruling in February that
had also asked the appellate court to review the matter, the New
York Times said in a report. nyti.ms/2rz9EOZ
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)