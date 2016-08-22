UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo to pay $4.1 mln to settle charges of illegal student loan practices

(Adds details about conduct, comment from Wells Fargo)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 22 A Wells Fargo & Co unit will pay $4.1
million to settle allegations that it engaged in illegal private
student loan servicing practices that unfairly penalized certain
borrowers, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on
Monday.
The bureau said it identified breakdowns throughout Wells
Fargo's servicing process, including failing to provide
important payment information to consumers, charging illegal
fees and failing to update inaccurate credit report information.
Wells neither admitted nor denied the charges, the bureau
said.
The settlement resolves three areas of concern related to
"procedures that were retired or improved many years ago, and
addresses the impact to a small number of customers," a Wells
Fargo spokesman said. The procedures at issue were either
retired or corrected between 2011 and 2013.
The $4.1 million sum includes a $3.6 million penalty to the
bureau and a $410,000 fund for borrowers.
Last year, the CFPB found that more than 8 million U.S.
borrowers are in default on more than $110 billion in student
loans. Breakdowns in student loan servicing may be driving the
problem, the bureau said.
Student loans make up the second largest U.S. consumer debt
market with roughly $1.3 trillion owed by borrowers who took out
federal and private loans, the bureau said.
Loans from private lenders are a small fraction of that
amount, totaling about $100 billion owed. But they are often
used by borrowers with high debt levels who also have federal
loans, the CFPB said.
The bureau said the bank processed payments in a way that
made consumers pay more fees. If a borrower's payment was not
enough to cover the total amount due for all loans in an
account, the bank divided that payment among the loans in a way
that maximized late fees rather than satisfying payments for
some of the loans, the bureau said.
Wells Fargo's Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based education
finance unit services about 1.3 million U.S. consumers, the CFPB
said.
