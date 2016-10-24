MOVES-Wells Fargo says head of capital finance to retire

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday that Henry Jordan, chairman and chief executive officer of Wells Fargo Capital Finance, would retire on Dec. 31.
Capital Finance will be joined with newly formed Wells Fargo Commercial Capital, following Jordan's retirement.
Guy Fuchs will head Capital Finance unit and will report to executive vice president of specialized lending and investment, Ed Blakey.
The Commercial Capital unit combines Wells Fargo's asset-based lending businesses, including the recently acquired GE Capital's commercial distribution finance and vendor finance businesses and direct lending portfolio. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.