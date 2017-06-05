版本:
MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division

June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.

The appointment of Dolhare and Engel follows David Carroll's retirement as head of the wealth and investment management division last Thursday, and the subsequent promotion of Jonathan Weiss to the role.

Dolhare and Engel will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to the head of Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking, Perry Pelos, the company said.

Recently, the lender also made executive changes in its retail banking business, which was hit by the sales scandal last year involving the creation of as many as 2.1 million phony accounts in customers' names without their permission. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)
