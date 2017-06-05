MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division

June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter
Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities
effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
The appointment of Dolhare and Engel follows David Carroll's
retirement as head of the wealth and investment management
division last Thursday, and the subsequent promotion of Jonathan
Weiss to the role.
Dolhare and Engel will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina,
and report to the head of Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking, Perry
Pelos, the company said.
Recently, the lender also made executive changes in its
retail banking business, which was hit by the sales scandal last
year involving the creation of as many as 2.1 million phony
accounts in customers' names without their permission.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)