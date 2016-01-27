ON THE MOVE-Kauffman shifts independent practice to Wells Fargo from Raymond James

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, bond yields jump on Yellen's rate guidance
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
Jan 27 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasedana, California-based independent practice to FiNet.
Kauffman, with more than $202 million in client assets and over 33 years of industry experience, was previously with brokerage Raymond James. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results