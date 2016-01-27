版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四 07:13 BJT

ON THE MOVE-Kauffman shifts independent practice to Wells Fargo from Raymond James

Jan 27 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasedana, California-based independent practice to FiNet.

Kauffman, with more than $202 million in client assets and over 33 years of industry experience, was previously with brokerage Raymond James. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

