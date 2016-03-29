UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo to pay $8.5 mln for California privacy violations

(Adds settlement details)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 29 A Wells Fargo & Co unit will
pay $8.5 million to California and five of the state's counties
to settle charges that it violated customers' privacy by
recording their calls without first notifying them, state
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo Bank broke California's privacy laws, which
require disclosure at the start of a phone call, state Attorney
General Kamala Harris said in a statement about her office's
civil case against the company.
The bank neither admitted nor denied liability, she said.
Harris' office pursued the case with district attorneys for
Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Alameda County, Riverside
County and Ventura County. The six offices will share $7.6
million of the settlement.
The statement did not mention the violation period. A
spokesperson for Harris could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Wells Fargo has put procedures in place to ensure that
disclosures occur at the beginning of the call, company
spokesman Tom Goyda said in a statement.
The settlement requires Wells to establish procedures to
ensure compliance, and appoint a supervisor to oversee those
measures.
Wells has also agreed to contribute a total of $500,000 to
the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse in San Diego and the Consumer
Protection Trust Fund.
