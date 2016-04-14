Wells Fargo's quarterly profit falls 7 pct

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit as the third-largest U.S. bank by assets set aside more money to cover bad loans, mainly to energy companies.
The net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.09 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier, the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.
Wells Fargo set aside $1.09 billion in the quarter to cover bad loans, mainly to energy companies, compared with $608 million a year earlier.
Oil prices have dropped by two-thirds since 2014, gutting the global energy markets and driving a string of bankruptcies as debt-laden drillers default on their loans.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.