UPDATE 5-Wells Fargo's profit flat as costs, mortgages weigh

(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Nikhil Subba and Dan Freed
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat
quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain
elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues
to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.
Higher personnel costs and legal fees as well as lower
mortgage banking revenues kept Wells Fargo's first-quarter net
income broadly flat at $5.5 billion and the San Francisco-based
bank said expenses as a share of revenues would remain high.
Wells Fargo is trying to put a scandal over the opening of
unauthorized accounts behind it and earlier this week said it
would claw back an additional $75 million of compensation from
the two former executives it blamed most for the
debacle.
Known for consistently growing revenues and earnings in the
post-crisis era, Wells Fargo has been thrown off course by the
sales controversy and in recent quarters has also been
disadvantaged by its smaller trading footprint.
Wall Street rivals have bounced back as bond and currency
markets roared back to life last year with JPMorgan and
Citi each reporting a 17 percent increase in quarterly
profit on Thursday, beating analyst expectations and boosting
their shares.
Wells Fargo's revenues fell about 1 percent to $22 billion
and missed the average estimate of $22.32 billion. On a per
share basis, profit rose to $1.00 from 99 cents a year earlier,
beating the average analyst estimate of 97 cents.
Chief Executive Tim Sloan told analysts he expected new
account and credit card openings to recover in the third quarter
after a steady decline since the sales scandal broke in
September but the bank said costs associated with the
controversy, which were $80 million in the first quarter, would
remain around $70 million to $80 million for an unspecified
period.
"I think it will be at least a few more quarters," Chief
Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in an interview with
Reuters.
The bank's efficiency ratio, a closely watched number
reflecting non-interest expenses as a percentage of revenue, was
62.7 percent, compared with 58.7 percent a year ago and Sloan
said it would be a challenge to get back to a preferred 55 to 59
percent level.
"I want to make it very clear that operating at this level
is not acceptable," he said.
Sloan added that the bank will unveil at its investor day in
May additional cost savings initiatives beyond the annual $2
billion in savings they are targeting starting in 2018. The bank
also plans to reduce headcount in businesses such as mortgage
if, as expected, business gets slower.
Sloan faces a rocky shareholder meeting on April 25 after
influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services
called on investors to vote against 12 out of 15 directors,
including Chairman Stephen Sanger.
The bank's stock was down 2.5 percent at mid-afternoon on
Thursday, the worst performer in the S&P 500 Financials Index
.
After the close on Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, Wells Fargo's largest shareholder, said it withdrew an
application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake
above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to
keep it below that threshold.
MORTGAGES AND COSTS
The Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates in
March for the second time in three months has been welcomed by
banks which earn more from lending out their deposits when rates
rise.
Higher rates helped Wells Fargo earn more from lending with
a 5 percent rise to $12.3 billion in its net interest income.
But higher rates can also put off borrowers, and Wells had a
decline in total loans to $958 billion from nearly $968 billion
in the prior quarter with a near $8 billion drop in consumer
loans in that period.
Wells Fargo's mortgage business, the largest in the United
States by volume, saw a 23 percent drop in fee income to $1.23
billion as customers shied away from refinancing their home
loans.
Mortgage borrowing was likewise a dark spot in JPMorgan's
results, with mortgage fees and loan servicing revenue tumbling
39 percent to $406 million from $667 million.
Wells' consumer business is also feeling the impact from its
unauthorized accounts scandal with a steady decline in the
number of consumers opening checking and credit card accounts.
Overall net profit at its retail bank, its biggest profit
center, fell 9 percent due to a drop in fee income. Wells'
wholesale banking division, which provides loans and other
services to corporate clients, reported a 10 percent increase in
net profit from a year ago.
Costs at Wells Fargo rose 6 percent compared to the year-ago
period as the bank shelled out more for salaries as well as the
legal costs related to the scandal.
