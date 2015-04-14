CORRECTED-Wells Fargo profit falls as expenses rise

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income applicable to common shareholders "fell", not "rose")
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as expenses rose and the bank set aside more money to cover bad loans.
Net income applicable to Wells Fargo's common shareholders fell to $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $5.61 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017