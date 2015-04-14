CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo profit falls as expenses rise

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
(Corrects paragraph 6 to say net income applicable to common shareholders "fell", not "rose")
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose and the bank set aside more money to cover bad loans.
Shares of the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets fell about 0.5 percent to $54.38 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo set aside $608 million in the first quarter ended March 31, an increase of about 87 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.
Non-interest expense rose about 5 percent to $12.51 billion.
Revenue from mortgage lending rose 2.4 percent to $1.55 billion after falling in the previous four quarters, accounting for 14.6 percent of the bank's non-interest income.
Net income applicable to Wells Fargo's common shareholders fell to $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $5.61 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Well Fargo said mortgage applications in the pipeline rose to $44 billion as of March 31 from $26 billion at the end of December.
JP Morgan Chase & Co, which reported results earlier on Tuesday, said net income from mortgage banking rose nearly three-fold in the first quarter.
Wells Fargo's income from credit cards, one of the bank's major areas of expansion, rose 11 percent to $871 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017