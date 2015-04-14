CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo profit falls as expenses rise

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say net income applicable to common shareholders "fell", not "rose")

April 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose and the bank set aside more money to cover bad loans.

Shares of the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets fell about 0.5 percent to $54.38 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo set aside $608 million in the first quarter ended March 31, an increase of about 87 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

Non-interest expense rose about 5 percent to $12.51 billion.

Revenue from mortgage lending rose 2.4 percent to $1.55 billion after falling in the previous four quarters, accounting for 14.6 percent of the bank's non-interest income.

Net income applicable to Wells Fargo's common shareholders fell to $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $5.61 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Well Fargo said mortgage applications in the pipeline rose to $44 billion as of March 31 from $26 billion at the end of December.

JP Morgan Chase & Co, which reported results earlier on Tuesday, said net income from mortgage banking rose nearly three-fold in the first quarter.

Wells Fargo's income from credit cards, one of the bank's major areas of expansion, rose 11 percent to $871 million. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)