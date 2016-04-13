UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo's systemic importance rose, says U.S. report

(Adds details on Chinese banks, definition of systemicly
By Dan Freed
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co is the only
large U.S. bank to become "significantly" more important to the
global financial system in recent years, according to a report
on Wednesday by a U.S. government research group.
The Office of Financial Research, a financial stability
watchdog housed within the U.S. Treasury Department, studied the
systemic importance of the world's largest banks using 2014 data
from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.
It then assigned a score to each bank based on factors
including size, complexity, interconnectedness and
cross-jurisdictional activity, as well as how easily the
products they offer can be provided by competitors.
Regulators define systemically important banks as those
whose failure could pose a threat to the global financial
system. The report listed four banks as having become
"significantly" more important: Wells Fargo, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of China.
With a score of 202.6, Wells Fargo was far from being the
biggest threat to the system. By contrast, JPMorgan Chase & Co
had a score of 494.7, which was the highest.
Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley were also
considered riskier than Wells Fargo, as they were a year
earlier.
But the Wells Fargo measurement increased 18 percent from
2013, much more than its U.S. peers. The systemic threat posed
by a few, including JPMorgan, decreased.
Starting this year, regulators will use the OFR's analysis
to determine capital requirements for the banks studied in the
report.
A Wells Fargo spokesman did not immediately offer a comment.
