Wells Fargo settles fraud case with state, federal officials

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Wells Fargo on Thursday reached a settlement with the Los Angeles prosecutor and federal regulators who accused the lender of pushing customers into multiple, fee-generating accounts that they never requested.
Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. bank by market cap, will pay $185 million in fines and penalties plus restitution to customers, according to a statement from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Los Angeles prosecutor's office were also parties to the settlement.
In a complaint filed in May 2015, California prosecutors alleged that Wells Fargo for years pushed customers into costly financial products that they did not need or even request.
The bank opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card accounts that may not have been authorized, according to the CFPB. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)