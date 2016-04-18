Wells Fargo securities unit gets primary dealer designation

| April 18
April 18 Wells Fargo & Co 's securities
unit was added to the list of primary dealers by the New York
Federal Reserve on Monday in the latest sign of the bank's more
aggressive pursuit of Wall Street business.
Being a primary dealer could help Wells do more trading with
large institutions, some of which only trade with primary
dealers. Primary dealers trade U.S. government debt and other
securities directly with the New York Fed.
The third-largest U.S. bank by assets, Wells still has a
much smaller securities business than U.S. rivals like JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup
Inc. But it has ambitions to grow some parts of its
capital markets operation, including bond trading.
Wells Fargo becomes the 23rd primary dealer, and the first
new addition since TD Securities' U.S. business was added to the
list in February 2014.
"Today's announcement is the culmination of a long-term
process of working with the Fed," a spokeswoman wrote via email.
In a statement, Walter Dolhare, head of Wells Fargo
Securities' markets division, called the designation "a logical
extension" of its business model.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Tom Brown)