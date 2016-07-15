Wells Fargo paying entry-level workers higher minimum wage-CFO

July 15 Wells Fargo & Co has been paying entry-level workers more than the federal minimum wage long enough to be reflected in its ordinary operating expenses, a senior executive said on Friday.

Wells already pays its lowest ranking employees $12 to 16.50 an hour, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in an interview. That is the same range JPMorgan Chase & Co recently announced it would raise its minimum wages to over a three-year period. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)