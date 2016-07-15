Wells Fargo paying entry-level workers higher minimum wage-CFO

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Wells Fargo & Co has been paying entry-level workers more than the federal minimum wage long enough to be reflected in its ordinary operating expenses, a senior executive said on Friday.
Wells already pays its lowest ranking employees $12 to 16.50 an hour, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in an interview. That is the same range JPMorgan Chase & Co recently announced it would raise its minimum wages to over a three-year period. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"