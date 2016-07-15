UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo paying entry-level workers higher minimum wage -CFO

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
By Dan Freed
July 15 Wells Fargo & Co has been paying entry-level workers more than the federal minimum wage long enough to be reflected in its ordinary operating expenses, a senior executive said on Friday.
Wells already pays its lowest ranking employees $12 to 16.50 an hour, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in an interview. That is the same range JPMorgan Chase & Co recently announced it would raise its minimum wages to over a three-year period.
The current U.S. federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, though some states and municipalities around the country have approved, or are working toward, higher minimums.
"We started looking at our entry-level workforce a couple of years ago and have gotten already to the, call it, $12-16.50 range," said Shrewsberry. "It's built into our run-rate (expenses)."
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in an op-ed in the New York Times on Tuesday that the bank would boost pay for 18,000 low-ranking workers "to help them move up the economic ladder."
The announcement came as large U.S. corporations ranging from banks to coffee purveyors are facing political pressure to pay low-level employees more.
Citigroup Inc pays U.S. tellers an average of more than $15.50 an hour, with new and junior staff earning a minimum of about $13 an hour, a spokeswoman said. It is not clear whether those figures are comparable to the ones detailed by JPMorgan.
A Bank of America Corp spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
