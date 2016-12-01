Wells Fargo to keep brokerage retirement plans under fiduciary rule

NEW YORK Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co said it
will continue to offer individual retirement accounts that pay
brokers commissions and will adjust procedures to comply with a
new U.S. financial regulation that requires companies to put
clients' interests first, according to a memo sent to staff on
Thursday.
Wells became the latest bank brokerage to announce plans to
adopt the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule, set to take
effect in April. The regulation aims to eliminate conflicts of
interest in the financial advice Americans receive on retirement
accounts by requiring firms to change how brokers get paid.
While there is some question as to whether industry groups
or Republicans will succeed in delaying the start date of the
rule, Wells Fargo's rivals Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have already
started making changes to comply with the rule.
In the memo, Wells Fargo said it plans to continue offering
commissions-paying accounts in a way that complies with the
rule's "best interest contract exemption," which allows firms to
keep commissions-paying retirement products if they provide
greater disclosure about fees to clients.
The bank said it will provide more information on specific
adjustments in the coming weeks, according to the memo.
Merrill Lynch plans to discontinue retirement accounts that
pay brokers commissions, while Morgan Stanley will keep offering
commissions-paying accounts under the best interest contract
exemption.
Morgan Stanley has said it will meet the standards set by
the new regulation by retraining brokers, having clients sign
additional disclosure contracts, and adding new supervisory
software.
