CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule

NEW YORK May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects
headline and first sentence to
reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the
shares, but did not create them)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK May 24 Wells Fargo Advisors
will start offering a new share class of mutual funds next month
as part of its plan to comply with the new U.S. Labor Department
regulation that seeks to put the interests of retirement clients
first, the bank confirmed Wednesday.
Starting June 9, the same day the DOL's fiduciary rule takes
effect, advisers who want to buy mutual fund class shares for
clients' retirement accounts will be required to buy T shares,
which pay advisers a 2.5 percent commission upfront and a 0.25
percent going forward.
These shares differ from other mutual fund shares, such as A
or C shares, because the flat commission and ongoing fee they
charge eliminates any possible conflict of interest that could
encourage an adviser to recommend one type of mutual fund over
another for clients.
The DOL's fiduciary rule requires brokers to put client's
interests first by avoiding investment products that could
present a conflict of interest.
Wells Fargo Advisors spokeswoman Emily Acquisto said the
firm is prepared for the June 9 start date of the new rule, and
they continue to asses the firm's financial planning strategy
and tools "to ensure our clients have the best outcomes under
the rule." (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)
