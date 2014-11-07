CORRECTED-Wells Fargo prods elite bankers, brokers to share more clients

(Corrects second-to-last paragraph to show Wealth, Brokerage &
* Wealth minimum for client referrals halved to $2.5 mln
* Wells wealth division to spend heavily on products and
training in 2015
* Division head aims for average mid-20 pct profit margins
By Jed Horowitz
Nov 6 Battles between brokers and private
bankers for very wealthy clients have always been fierce, but
Wells Fargo & Co is changing its rules to encourage
partnerships of the two rivals that it says will open a $300
billion opportunity.
Wells Fargo, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank company, has told
brokers who sell investment plans and bankers who sell loans and
mortgages to refer clients with household assets of $2.5 million
to each other, down from $5 million when the partnership plan
began two years ago.
The change was rolled out nationally in the past few weeks
because of the program's success at the higher threshold, David
Carroll, head of Wells's Wealth, Brokerage & Retirement division
said at a bank analyst conference in Boston on Thursday. Wells
has booked $1.7 billion of loans, $2.2 billion of new brokerage
assets and $1.4 billion of trust assets since the partnership
plan began.
"It is not an industry norm for traditional private bankers
to play nice with brokers, but we are making it work very well,"
Carroll said.
By halving the wealth threshold, Wells nearly quadruples
client households eligible for referrals to 50,000 from 13,000
and doubles to $300 billion potential brokerage assets now kept
outside the bank.
The number of brokers with upscale clients eligible for
referrals will jump to 8,200 from 5,800, and the number of
advisers in the program will likely rise to 900 from 500,
according to slides accompanying Carroll's presentation. On the
flip side, only 11 percent of wealthy clients with Wells
mortgages use the bank's brokers and retirement advisers.
Brokers' resistance to selling jumbo mortgages and other
bank products has been narrowing. Many initially resisted
handing clients to bankers whose services might be less than
premier, but interest income and fees from selling bank products
are so high that Wells, Bank of America Corp, Morgan
Stanley and UBS AG have rolled out lucrative
bonus plans to encourage sales and referrals at brokerage units.
More than 60 percent of Wells brokers have made loans to
clients. Private bankers do not qualify for referral bonuses
until they reach monthly sales quotas, but Carroll said his
bankers and brokers are driven by "internal recognition for
playing team ball" rather than by financial incentives.
Wells's private bank targets clients with $1 million to $50
million of household assets compared with brokers, who aim for
households with $250,000 to $5 million.
Carroll's wealth sector is Well's smallest unit, generating
17 percent of the bank's revenue and 9 percent of its profit
last quarter.
In 2015, the wealth businesses will spend about $250 million
on product upgrades and training, areas that Carroll said have
been neglected. The division aims for average profit margin over
the next five years in the mid-20-percent level, down from the
high 20s before the 2008 financial crisis, he said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)