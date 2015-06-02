ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet brings in four brokers who managed $500 mln

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK, June 2 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the bank's wealth management division for independent financial practices, said Tuesday it hired four brokers this May who collectively managed about $500 million at their prior employers, UBS AG and Morgan Stanley .
Eric Williams and John Schieve joined Wells Fargo FiNet, as the division is known, at an office outside of Indianapolis, where the two had previously worked for UBS managing a combined $106 million in client assets.
Benjamin Driggs joined FiNet in Salt Lake City, also from UBS, where he had managed $112 million in assets.
Mark Bailey joined FiNet in upstate New York from Morgan Stanley, where he had managed $285 million in client assets, according to a statement from FiNet.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.